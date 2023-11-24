Washington State vs. Utah Tech November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (1-0) will meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.
Washington State vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Washington State vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|273rd
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|14.7
|347th
