The Washington State Cougars (1-0) will meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Washington State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 75.6 82nd
52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 73.3 273rd
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 31.7 183rd
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
30th 9.1 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
281st 11.8 Assists 13.2 163rd
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 14.7 347th

