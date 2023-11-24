The Washington State Cougars (1-0) will meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington State Top Players (2022-23)

Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 73.3 273rd 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 281st 11.8 Assists 13.2 163rd 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 14.7 347th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.