The Washington State Cougars (3-1) are double-digit, 16.5-point favorites against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington State -16.5 140.5

Washington State vs Utah Tech Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars were 14-15-0 against the spread last season.

Washington State never played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter.

The Cougars have an implied moneyline win probability of 94.1% in this game.

Utah Tech won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Trailblazers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +900 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah Tech has a 10% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington State 10 34.5% 68.4 144 65.7 139 134.3 Utah Tech 15 75% 75.6 144 73.3 139 147.4

Additional Washington State vs Utah Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cougars scored 68.4 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 73.3 the Trailblazers gave up.

Washington State had an 8-0 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.3 points.

The Trailblazers scored an average of 75.6 points per game last year, 9.9 more points than the 65.7 the Cougars allowed.

When it scored more than 65.7 points last season, Utah Tech went 8-6 against the spread and 13-13 overall.

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington State 14-15-0 0-0 13-16-0 Utah Tech 10-10-0 0-0 10-10-0

Washington State vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington State Utah Tech 10-4 Home Record 9-5 4-7 Away Record 3-13 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

