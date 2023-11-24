Will William Eklund Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 24?
In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on William Eklund to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will William Eklund score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Eklund stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Eklund has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 67 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Eklund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:54
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Home
|L 10-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.