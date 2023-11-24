In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on William Eklund to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Eklund has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 67 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:09 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:54 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:25 Home L 10-1

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

