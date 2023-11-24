William Eklund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens meet at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Considering a wager on Eklund in the Sharks-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Eklund vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund has averaged 18:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

Eklund has a goal in three games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eklund has a point in six games this year through 19 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Eklund has an assist in three of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Eklund hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Eklund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eklund Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 27th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.