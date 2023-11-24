Will William Lagesson Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 24?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will William Lagesson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Lagesson stats and insights
- Lagesson is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Lagesson has no points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
