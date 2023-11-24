The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will William Lagesson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lagesson stats and insights

Lagesson is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Lagesson has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

