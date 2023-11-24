Will William Nylander Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 24?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is William Nylander a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will William Nylander score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Nylander stats and insights
- Nylander has scored in 10 of 17 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.
- Nylander averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 63 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Nylander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|23:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|20:31
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|3
|2
|1
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|16:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:16
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
