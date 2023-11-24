For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is William Nylander a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

Nylander has scored in 10 of 17 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.

Nylander averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 63 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 20:31 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 3 2 1 20:46 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:20 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:16 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:54 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:45 Away L 3-2 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

