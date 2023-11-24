William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Fancy a bet on Nylander? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Nylander vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:43 per game on the ice, is +2.

In Nylander's 17 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nylander has recorded a point in all 17 games he's played this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Nylander has posted an assist in a game 14 times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Nylander's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 60.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nylander Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 63 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 17 Games 3 27 Points 5 12 Goals 1 15 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.