Friday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Wisconsin coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Badgers enter this game after a 75-57 loss to Kansas State on Sunday.

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 68, Arkansas 67

Wisconsin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Badgers were outscored by 4.1 points per game last season (scoring 68.5 points per game to rank 114th in college basketball while allowing 72.6 per outing to rank 339th in college basketball) and had a -128 scoring differential overall.

In Big Ten action, Wisconsin averaged 0.1 more points (68.6) than overall (68.5) in 2022-23.

At home, the Badgers averaged 74.3 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 63.9.

In 2022-23, Wisconsin allowed 0.1 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (72.8).

