For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Yegor Sharangovich a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sharangovich stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:14 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 2 0 2 17:55 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:43 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.