Should you bet on Zach Hyman to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

In seven of 18 games this season, Hyman has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 19.2% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 2 2 0 20:22 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:32 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:20 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 19:27 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:33 Home L 4-3

Oilers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

