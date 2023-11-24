Zach Hyman will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals meet at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Does a wager on Hyman intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Zach Hyman vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Hyman has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 19:39 on the ice per game.

Hyman has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 18 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Hyman has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In five of 18 games this season, Hyman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Hyman has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 43 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 2 17 Points 2 10 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

