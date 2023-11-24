Will Zachary Benson Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Zachary Benson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Benson stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Benson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Benson has no points on the power play.
- Benson's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Benson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/14/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|15:16
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
