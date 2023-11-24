On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Zachary Benson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Benson stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Benson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • Benson has no points on the power play.
  • Benson's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:12 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 3-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-4
10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3
10/17/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 3-2 OT
10/14/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 15:16 Away L 3-2
10/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

