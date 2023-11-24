Will Zemgus Girgensons Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
Should you wager on Zemgus Girgensons to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Girgensons stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, Girgensons has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken four shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Girgensons has no points on the power play.
- Girgensons' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Girgensons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 5-2
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
