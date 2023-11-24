Should you wager on Zemgus Girgensons to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Girgensons stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, Girgensons has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • Girgensons has no points on the power play.
  • Girgensons' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Girgensons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 5-2

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

