On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is A.J. Greer going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Greer stats and insights

  • In three of 19 games this season, Greer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Greer has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Greer averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 57 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 11:25 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:13 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 8:39 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 9:19 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:41 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 7:01 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.