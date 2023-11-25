On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Adam Ruzicka going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Ruzicka has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 10:02 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:34 Away L 4-2 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:33 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 4-2 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 6-2

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

