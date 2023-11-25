Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 25?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Adam Ruzicka going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruzicka stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Ruzicka has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|10:02
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 6-2
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
