On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Alex Tuch going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tuch stats and insights

In five of 17 games this season, Tuch has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 25:01 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:18 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:29 Away L 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:21 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 21:38 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:50 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:06 Away L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.