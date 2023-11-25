Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Tuch are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex Tuch vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch has averaged 16:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Tuch has scored a goal in five of 17 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 17 games this season, Tuch has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Tuch has an assist in six of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Tuch hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Tuch having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 17 Games 4 13 Points 6 6 Goals 2 7 Assists 4

