Will Alexander Holtz Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 25?
In the upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Alexander Holtz to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Holtz stats and insights
- Holtz has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken four shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.
- Holtz has no points on the power play.
- Holtz's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Holtz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:47
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:05
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|9:47
|Away
|W 5-3
Devils vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
