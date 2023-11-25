On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Alexander Romanov going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

  • In one of 19 games this season, Romanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • Romanov has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 30:02 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:52 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:33 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:07 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 21:51 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:54 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:23 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

