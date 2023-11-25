Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on Lee's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anders Lee vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +340)

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Lee has a goal in four games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of 19 games this year, Lee has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Lee has had an assist in one of 19 games this season.

The implied probability that Lee goes over his points prop total is 39.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 22.7% of Lee going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 19 Games 5 5 Points 1 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

