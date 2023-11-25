Anders Lee Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 25
Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on Lee's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Anders Lee vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +340)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Flyers Game Info
|Islanders vs Flyers Prediction
|Islanders vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Flyers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lee Season Stats Insights
- Lee has averaged 15:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).
- Lee has a goal in four games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In five of 19 games this year, Lee has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- Lee has had an assist in one of 19 games this season.
- The implied probability that Lee goes over his points prop total is 39.2%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 22.7% of Lee going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Lee Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|19
|Games
|5
|5
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.