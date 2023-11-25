In the upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Andrew Mangiapane to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

Mangiapane has scored in four of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 57 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Stars 2 0 2 15:06 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:51 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:38 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:15 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 3:02 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:35 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

