Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. There are prop bets for Mangiapane available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane has averaged 14:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Mangiapane has scored a goal in four of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Mangiapane has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 19 games this year, Mangiapane has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Mangiapane goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Mangiapane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 57 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 19 Games 3 13 Points 1 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

