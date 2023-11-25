Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 25?
Can we expect Anthony Duclair lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330
Duclair stats and insights
- Duclair has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken nine shots in two games against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Duclair has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|20:12
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|18:48
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
