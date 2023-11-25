Can we expect Anthony Duclair lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duclair stats and insights

Duclair has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken nine shots in two games against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Duclair has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.