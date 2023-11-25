Can we expect Anthony Duclair lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

  • Duclair has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken nine shots in two games against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • Duclair has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

