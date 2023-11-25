The San Jose Sharks, including Anthony Duclair, are in action Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Duclair are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Anthony Duclair vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Duclair has averaged 14:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -13.

In three of 17 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Duclair has recorded a point in a game three times this season over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In two of 17 contests this season, Duclair has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Duclair has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +33 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 2 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

