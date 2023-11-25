In the upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Auston Matthews to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

In seven of 18 games this season, Matthews has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

On the power play, Matthews has accumulated five goals and two assists.

Matthews' shooting percentage is 18.7%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:03 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 3 2 1 20:28 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 3 3 0 18:53 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:37 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

