Auston Matthews will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Matthews intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auston Matthews vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Matthews has averaged 21:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In seven of 18 games this year, Matthews has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in 10 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Matthews has an assist in seven of 18 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Matthews goes over his points over/under is 36.4%, based on the odds.

Matthews has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matthews Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 18 Games 3 21 Points 5 14 Goals 1 7 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.