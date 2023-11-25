Will Blake Coleman Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 25?
Will Blake Coleman light the lamp when the Calgary Flames take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Coleman stats and insights
- Coleman has scored in six of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Coleman has zero points on the power play.
- Coleman averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 57 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coleman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:52
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|15:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|15:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.