Will Blake Coleman light the lamp when the Calgary Flames take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

Coleman has scored in six of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Coleman has zero points on the power play.

Coleman averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 57 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:52 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:05 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 15:28 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:27 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:42 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 6-3

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

