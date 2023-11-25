Blake Coleman and the Calgary Flames will play the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Looking to bet on Coleman's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Blake Coleman vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +340)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

Coleman's plus-minus this season, in 15:44 per game on the ice, is +5.

Coleman has a goal in six games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Coleman has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Coleman has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Coleman goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 22.7% chance of Coleman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Coleman Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 57 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 3 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

