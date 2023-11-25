Will Bo Horvat Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 25?
When the New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Bo Horvat score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Horvat stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Horvat has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Horvat has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- Horvat averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Horvat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:15
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|22:16
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:09
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|20:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Away
|W 3-0
Islanders vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
