When the New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Bo Horvat score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Horvat has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Horvat has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

Horvat averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 20:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

