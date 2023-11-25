The New York Islanders, including Bo Horvat, will be in action Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. Considering a wager on Horvat? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bo Horvat vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:33 per game on the ice, is -1.

In four of 18 games this season, Horvat has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Horvat has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Horvat has an assist in eight of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Horvat goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Horvat Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 18 Games 4 14 Points 2 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.