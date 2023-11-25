Bo Horvat Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 25
The New York Islanders, including Bo Horvat, will be in action Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. Considering a wager on Horvat? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Bo Horvat vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Islanders vs Flyers Game Info
Horvat Season Stats Insights
- Horvat's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:33 per game on the ice, is -1.
- In four of 18 games this season, Horvat has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 10 of 18 games this year, Horvat has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Horvat has an assist in eight of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 60.6% that Horvat goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Horvat Stats vs. the Flyers
- On defense, the Flyers are conceding 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|18
|Games
|4
|14
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|2
