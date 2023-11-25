For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Bobby Brink a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

Brink has scored in three of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Brink averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:41 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 17:20 Home L 7-4

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.