In the upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Bobby McMann to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McMann 2022-23 stats and insights

McMann did not score in 10 games last season.

McMann produced zero points on the power play last season.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.