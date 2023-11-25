As we roll into Week 13 of the college football campaign, there are two games involving teams from the CAA on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!