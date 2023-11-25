Brock Nelson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 25
The New York Islanders, Brock Nelson among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Does a bet on Nelson interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Brock Nelson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Nelson Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.
- In Nelson's 19 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Nelson has a point in nine games this year (out of 19), including multiple points six times.
- Nelson has an assist in five of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Nelson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.
- There is a 35.7% chance of Nelson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Nelson Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|19
|Games
|5
|15
|Points
|6
|9
|Goals
|4
|6
|Assists
|2
