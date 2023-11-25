The New York Islanders, Brock Nelson among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Does a bet on Nelson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brock Nelson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.

In Nelson's 19 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nelson has a point in nine games this year (out of 19), including multiple points six times.

Nelson has an assist in five of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Nelson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Nelson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 19 Games 5 15 Points 6 9 Goals 4 6 Assists 2

