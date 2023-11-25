Should you bet on Calen Addison to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 20 games this season.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA

