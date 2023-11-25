The San Jose Sharks, including Calen Addison, are in action Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Addison's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Calen Addison vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Addison Season Stats Insights

Addison has averaged 18:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

Through 20 games this season, Addison has yet to score a goal.

In seven of 20 games this year, Addison has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Addison has an assist in seven of 20 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Addison has an implied probability of 39.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Addison has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Addison Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 52 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 20 Games 4 7 Points 4 0 Goals 0 7 Assists 4

