When the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Calle Jarnkrok find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jarnkrok stats and insights

Jarnkrok has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jarnkrok's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:09 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:40 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 17:38 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:11 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:04 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.