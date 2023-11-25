Cam Atkinson will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders play at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. There are prop bets for Atkinson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Cam Atkinson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Atkinson has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 17:42 on the ice per game.

Atkinson has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Atkinson has a point in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Atkinson has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Atkinson hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 3 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

