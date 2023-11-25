On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the New York Islanders. Is Cameron York going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

  • York has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • York has no points on the power play.
  • York's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:55 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:34 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:54 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:58 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:45 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:50 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:29 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

