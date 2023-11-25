The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Casey Cizikas score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

  • Cizikas has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • Cizikas has zero points on the power play.
  • Cizikas averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

