Should you bet on Casey Mittelstadt to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mittelstadt stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (two shots).
  • Mittelstadt has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:01 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 23:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:29 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:04 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:39 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:47 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:10 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.