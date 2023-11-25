Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Devils - November 25
Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Prudential Center. Fancy a wager on Mittelstadt? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights
- Mittelstadt's plus-minus this season, in 18:10 per game on the ice, is +2.
- Mittelstadt has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Mittelstadt has a point in 12 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points four times.
- Mittelstadt has an assist in 11 of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability is 57.1% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|20
|Games
|4
|16
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|2
