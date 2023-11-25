Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Prudential Center. Fancy a wager on Mittelstadt? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt's plus-minus this season, in 18:10 per game on the ice, is +2.

Mittelstadt has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Mittelstadt has a point in 12 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 11 of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 4 16 Points 2 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

