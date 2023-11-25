Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 25?
Can we expect Christopher Tanev scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 57 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 6-3
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
