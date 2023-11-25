Can we expect Christopher Tanev scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

  • Tanev is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
  • Tanev has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 57 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:31 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 6-3

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

