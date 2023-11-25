The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Colin Miller score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).

Miller has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.