Will Colin Miller Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 25?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Colin Miller score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Miller stats and insights
- Miller is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).
- Miller has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.