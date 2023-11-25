For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Clifton a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

Clifton is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Clifton has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:06 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:01 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.