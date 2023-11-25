Will Connor Clifton Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Clifton a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Clifton stats and insights
- Clifton is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Clifton has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Clifton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:06
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Home
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
