For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Connor Zary a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 57 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

