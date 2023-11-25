Will David Kampf Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 25?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is David Kampf going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will David Kampf score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Kampf stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Kampf scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Kampf has no points on the power play.
- Kampf averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Kampf recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|L 4-1
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
