On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is David Kampf going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Kampf stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Kampf scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Kampf has no points on the power play.

Kampf averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:58 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

