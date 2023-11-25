Will Dawson Mercer Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 25?
Should you wager on Dawson Mercer to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Mercer stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Mercer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Mercer has scored two goals on the power play.
- Mercer averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Mercer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 5-3
Devils vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
