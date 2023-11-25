The New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Mercer's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Dawson Mercer vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 17:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In three of 18 games this season, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In four of 18 games this season, Mercer has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Mercer has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 18 games he's played.

Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mercer Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 4 4 Points 1 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

