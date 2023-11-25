Dawson Mercer Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - November 25
The New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Mercer's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Dawson Mercer vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Mercer Season Stats Insights
- Mercer has averaged 17:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).
- In three of 18 games this season, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In four of 18 games this season, Mercer has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- Mercer has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 18 games he's played.
- Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Mercer Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|18
|Games
|4
|4
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|1
