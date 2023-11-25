Will Dennis Gilbert light the lamp when the Calgary Flames play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

Gilbert has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-2 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 4-3 10/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:53 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.