Will Dennis Gilbert light the lamp when the Calgary Flames play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

  • Gilbert is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
  • Gilbert has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-2
11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-2
10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 3-1
10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 6-2
10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 3-1
10/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 4-3
10/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:53 Away L 3-2 SO

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

