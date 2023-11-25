Will Dennis Gilbert Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 25?
Will Dennis Gilbert light the lamp when the Calgary Flames play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gilbert stats and insights
- Gilbert is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- Gilbert has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gilbert recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|11:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.